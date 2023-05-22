TRENDZOOM Fashion AW 24-25

The FASHION report translates the concepts of the season into actionable fashion trends. Its highly analytical and visually stimulating format will inspire ideas and future designs. With over 45 pages covering Women, Men and Youth trends it defines the AW 2024/25 season. It focuses on the important design aspects – how styles are cut, constructed and styled – it considers the materials and how these are used, treated, patterned and decorated. Getting the detail right is an important consideration for designers and we cover all the important aspects from seam positions to fastenings.

Fashion pushes forward with intelligent design solutions and inspiring concepts. The EMBODY trend uses a soft, sensory approach that captures an inclusive and democratic design model. TERRA embraces the excitement of outdoor exploration, travel and new experiences and adventures, while OFFSET balances a duality that combines maximalism and meta modernism.

