TRENDZOOM Colour AW 24-25

The new colour report for AW 2024-25 reflects the changing fashion landscape and the influences driving trends. Saturated brights are charged with an energy that vibrates through the whole palette. Deeper tones add a confident solid base, while red, pink and colours infused with warmth, bring nurture and sensory aspects. Blues form part of a confident tech-driven and motivational outlook, while the core palette adds to the shift into quality and quiet luxury.

The full colour spectrum contains all 40 shades for the autumn-winter 2024-25 season, including ten CORE colours and the important KEY6 shades.

Get more than inspiration – get involved in the real changes happening in fashion.