TRENDZOOM Design AW 24-25 Accessories

The Accessories Design report clearly defines the new trends for this important market. This huge edition features original sketches that clearly define the shapes, proportions and details for AW24-25. Designs for women and men cover Bags, Jewellery, Footwear, Headwear and Eyewear areas, with additional information for Gloves, Ties and Hosiery. Inspiring pages deliver in-depth analysis for accurate insights into the future of accessory trends.

Please Login to view this content. (Not a member? Subscribe!