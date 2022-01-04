TRENDZOOM Design SS 23 Womenswear

Navigating womenswear with all its complexities and nuanced subtleties can be challenging for any business. This report offers a guide through this intriguing sector looking at clothing from three different perspectives. The SYMBIOTIC theme takes a light-handed approach to design. It explores clothing’s relationship with the body from freedom of movement to close, second-skin connection and the idea of openness through sheer or cutout details. REFORM looks closely at new structure and the important proportions of individual garments. An orderliness exists, not just in line, but also in pattern and symmetrical arrangement of detailing. The emphasis is on adjustable aspects and construction is visible and celebrated. WONDER takes a unique route through latter-day vintage concepts and emotionally-charged expressive designs. Here clothing takes on a precious quality that encourages care and longevity.

