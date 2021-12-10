TRENDZOOM Design SS 23 Accessories

ACCESSORIES for the spring/summer season offer inventive ways to approach design from different and inspiring perspectives. Styles are dynamic and part of a confident new approach to design. Bags, footwear, jewellery, headwear, eyewear and belt designs are individual, unique and fuelled by a creative force that offers an outlet for self expression.

This extensive report covers all accessory areas for Women, Men and youth sectors with on-point analysis to validate each concept. Downloadable Adobe Illustrator files offer the designer infinite possibilities to adapt and reimagine every design.

