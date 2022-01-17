TRENDZOOM Design SS 23 Menswear

This report takes a deep dive into the menswear sector, offering original designs and inspiring analysis to inform new product. For spring/summer 2023 men’s fashion takes three different approaches: SYMBIOTIC captures the essence of a new, gentler approach to menswear. The REFORM theme embraces the practical aspects of clothing, aiming to improve performance through design and durability. WONDER triggers an emotional response with unique designs filled with personality and vitality. All trends aim to address the negative impact of fashion production to ensure designs are versatile and adaptable, unique and precious or simply durable and practical.

