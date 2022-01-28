TRENDZOOM Design SS 23 Swimwear

High on the list of priorities for swimwear is adaptability, with consumers looking for designs with custom features. Designers need to meet this demand with coordinated swimwear that can be tied in different ways, layers that can be peeled off or worn separately, and details that can be removed to extend use.

This report offers original designs and inspiring analysis to inform new product. For spring/summer 2023 swimwear is divided into three themes: SYMBIOTIC wraps the body in soft structures and soft materials. The REFORM theme puts the focus on structured shapes and details with hardware trims. WONDER explores vintage structures in a wave of retro prints.

