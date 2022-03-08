TRENDZOOM Concept AW 23-24

Events are causing us to reshape our needs and respect resources like never before. We are transitioning into a new phase in design, one that feels more urgent and powerful. Brands that are speaking honestly and openly, who value transparency and share knowledge for others to emulate, will be the ones to shine in this new environment.

This report holds a mirror to culture and society, taking an optimistic view of the new developments in design, tech, art, nature, fashion, food, money, materials, craft and fashion that will inspire and motivate creativity.