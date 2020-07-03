TRENDZOOM Design SS 21 Womenswear

The future of apparel is being shaped by present experiences. Going forward, womenswear will be designed with a mindful approach to meet the needs of an increasingly conscious consumer. This SS21 design report offers new solutions and fresh ideas to inspire creativity and confidence.

This concise design report covers a wide range of women’s apparel including jersey/knitwear, tailoring, casualwear and soft separates. It also offers analysis on the key fabric choices, colours, patterns and prints for SS21. Design flats are fully downloadable and easy to adapt. The three themes: SOURCE, RESET & VOICE offer different approaches to the challenges ahead.



