TRENDZOOM Design SS 21 Menswear

Menswear moves forward with a mindful approach to meet the demands of a new consumer. Conscious designs embrace sustainability and rise to the higher expectations of a world already saturated with product. This design report focuses on all areas of menswear and offers original ideas to inspire creativity and confidence in the future.

The SS21 issue covers a wide range of men’s apparel including jersey/knitwear, tailoring, casualwear and unstructured separates. It also offers analysis on the key fabric choices, colours, patterns and prints. Design flats are fully downloadable and easy to adapt. The three themes: SOURCE, RESET & VOICE offer different approaches to the season ahead.



