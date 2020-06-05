TRENDZOOM Design SS 21 Swimwear

Swimwear explodes onto the SS21 scene with fresh designs that connect to a newfound awareness. Mindful consumers will seek out conscious designs with a no-waste or altruistic narrative, that also fulfill their emotional and physical needs. Designers will challenge the system and explore new ways to minimise the environmental impact of production.

This dedicated swimwear report covers swimwear and beach related styling for WOMEN/youth and MEN/youth categories. All the detailed sketches are fully downloadable and easy to adapt. Our three themes SOURCE, RESET & VOICE face up to the challenges of design and explore the coming season from new perspectives.



