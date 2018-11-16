TRENDZOOM Design Forecast A/W 2019/2020 Women/Youth Apparel

New womenswear fuses functionality, aesthetics and an element of distinction. Consumers are seeking out meaningful purchases, styles that are familiar, but at the same time offer an opportunity for self expression. Designs need to connect with consumers, instil confidence and above all inspire.

SOFTstructure – The look balances areas of gentle control with freestyle volume and offers ‘user participation’ with customisable detailing.

CASUALstreet – A disruptive element throws a wild card into the mix. Subtle tweaks, changes to proportion and areas of volume redefine the silhouette.

SMARTconstruct – Clever design adds an element of surprise, a subtle deviation from the norm.

Original, highly detailed design flats are fully downloadable and ready to influence your new collections. Don’t miss this insight into women/youth apparel – full of new design ideas and concepts.

NEXT UP: DESIGN forecast AW19/20 ACCESSORIES women/youth



