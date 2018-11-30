trendPX STREET London Fashion Week SS19 Women’s Apparel

A unique view of street trends with over 850 womenswear images expertly curated into product type. Packed with inspiration, this street coverage of London Fashion Week is carefully edited down to the most fashion-forward looks and provides a clear and detailed overview of the current scene. From confidently feminine looks creating space with added volume, to sports-centric layering…

Please Login to view this content. (Not a member? Subscribe!)

DRESSES women – confidently feminine, looks create space with controlled volume and make a statement in bold prints

LEATHER GLOSS women – leather and leather-look materials shine with applied gloss, while sequined fabrics cross over into daywear

LEISURE KNITS women – sport-centric styles and graphic prints are in a retro groove while knitwear strikes a bold note in minimal lines

OUTERWEAR women – reviving classic styles with subtle details or reinventing the look with unexpected panels of contrast colour or print

SOFT SEPARATES women – skirts are enjoying the spotlight with much of the attention focused on volume and hemlines

TAILORING women – a huge shift towards tailoring in sculpted or mannish shapes; styling strikes up a conversation with sportswear

UTILITY DENIM women – denim updates include custom or decorative details, utility styles introduce a focus on fastenings and functional detail