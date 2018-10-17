TRENDZOOM Design Forecast A/W 2019/2020 Men/Youth Apparel

“The defining menswear trends are revealed through a cleaned-up less-is-more aesthetic and a reverential acknowledgement of the past.”

CASUAL – relaxed comfort is high on the agenda, so soft fabrications, loose fits, easy layering and uncomplicated design offers real newness.

STREET – consumers are drawn to the hype surrounding reseller labels and inspired by the nostalgia of cult classics and retro sportswear.

SMART – clean and considered design is key, styles move forward in re-defined silhouettes and elevated fabrications.

Original, highly detailed design flats are fully downloadable and ready to influence your new collections. Don’t miss this insight into men/youth apparel – full of new design ideas and concepts.

NEXT UP: trendPX STREET LFW SS19 APPAREL women/youth

A unique view of street trends with over 850 womenswear images arranged into product type. This popular resource uses our trend expertise to curate an inspiring flow of images, which clearly defines the new styles in key market sectors



