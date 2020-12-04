TRENDZOOM Design AW 21-22 Menswear

This report looks at the future of menswear and analyses what aspects of design will continue to be relevant. It reveals which key shapes will emerge, where to find inspiration and provides solutions to some of the problems that designers face. Get more than inspiration – get involved in the real changes happening in fashion.

The season’s themes, PAUSE, SHIFT & CONTRACT are explored from a menswear perspective. Each theme offers original design ideas as well as direction for styling, colour, materials, pattern and print. Designs cover a wide range of men’s apparel including jersey/knitwear, tailoring, casualwear, denim and outerwear. All design flats are fully downloadable as Adobe Illustrator files.



