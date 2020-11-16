TRENDZOOM Design AW 21-22 Womenswear

The womenswear report gets down to business, exploring the finer details of design. It analyses the key shapes and lines of construction, offers fabric inspiration and new solutions to current issues. Get more than inspiration from this issue, get involved in the real changes happening in fashion.

PAUSE, SHIFT & CONTRACT offer different approaches to the new season. Each theme offers direction for colour, fabric, patterns and print. Designs cover a wide range of women’s apparel including jersey/knitwear, tailoring, casualwear, soft separates, dresses and outerwear. All design flats are fully downloadable as Adobe Illustrator files.



