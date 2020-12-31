TRENDZOOM Design AW 21-22 Accessories

A confident look at the future of accessory design. This report reveals the styles which will impact the Autumn/Winter 21-22 season and beyond. It outlines ways to design with less impact to the environment, and create styles precious or practical enough to stand the test of time. Get more than inspiration – get involved in the real changes happening in fashion.

This season’s themes: PAUSE, SHIFT & CONTRACT explore different approaches to accessory design. Each theme offers solid ideas for bag, jewellery, footwear, headwear and other related accessories. Designs are highly detailed with information on materials, details, finishing, construction and styling. All our design flats are fully downloadable as Adobe Illustrator files.



