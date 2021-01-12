TRENDZOOM Colour SS 22

As the world recovers from the effects of the pandemic, colour has the power to reassure us with familiar neutral shades and transport us with joy-infused brights.

Colours for 2022 guide us into this new season with 40 shades set to dominate the fashion and accessories scene for women, men and youth sectors.

Within the palette is a contemporary core selection of 10 core colours and the KEY6 shades which will have the strongest impact. Get a first look at the three new concepts of the season: RISE, COEXIST and VISION, and explore the colours that define them.

Get more than inspiration – get involved in the real changes happening in fashion.

Coming soon – CONCEPT SS22 & FASHION SS22



