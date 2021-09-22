TRENDZOOM Concept SS 23

A new beginning! Spring Summer 2023 launches with the CONCEPT report, forming a solid backstory to the whole season. Get involved with the big ideas that will shape future fashion trends.

The world of design is growing into a gentle, more intentional space. Creatives are navigating a world full of harmful systems to find ways to produce unique and exciting products that do the least environmental harm. As we move into 2023 designers will be measured by their ability to navigate this new era.