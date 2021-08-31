FOCUS Denim AW 22-23

In this FOCUS report we analyse what’s happening in the denim sector to form a new vision for denim design. We look at emerging ideas in shape, detail and finishing, while also considering ways to lower the impact of manufacturing and work resourcefully to make use of existing materials and surplus stock where possible. New designs need to be durable, long lasting and ultimately cherished by the consumer. This report provides a way forward.

