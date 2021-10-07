TRENDZOOM Colour SS 23

An air of optimism dominates the colour scene for 2023. Intense shades, warm tones and light-infused hues, provide a wide range of colour to develop close connections or wild contrasts. Blues and purples offer an enhanced digital presence, and within the neutral realm soft greys and greens keep the palette naturally grounded. The SYMBIOTIC palette forms close organic and emotional links to nature. REFORM colours offer reassurance and stability, while the WONDER palette celebrates individuality and creativity.

