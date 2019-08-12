TRENDZOOM Concept AW 20-21

The season ahead will see individuals become empowered by energy-saving technology, new and faster connectivity, and the realisation that small changes in behaviour can have positive, far-reaching effects.

The focus for brands will be on transparency in manufacturing, repair services and meaningful actions to reduce climate change. In fashion there will be a rise in expectation, not only in terms of durability and longevity, but also the idea of extended use through multi-purpose or multifunctional design.

Concepts shaping the future of fashion, autumn/winter 20-21 season:

FLEX – conscious human momentum

FLUID TECH – inventing adaptable systems

CITIZEN – engage, empower, contribute

Coming soon – FASHION autumn/winter 20-21 & DESIGN autumn/winter 20-21



