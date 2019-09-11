TRENDZOOM Fashion AW 20-21

All trends are aware of a shift in attitude towards fashion, and are part of a move into intelligent, thoughtful design that embraces sustainable practices. The three trends approach solutions in a different way, FLEX looks at the versatile aspects of design, FLUID TECH is full of innovative ideas for the future and CITIZEN looks to the past for answers

The direction of fashion, autumn/winter 20-21:

FLEX – a distinct push towards multipurpose, adaptable and versatile design

FLUID TECH – an innovative trend providing technical aspects and visual stimulation

CITIZEN – ideas of heritage, legacy and longevity marks a turning point for fashion

Coming soon – DESIGN reports for autumn/winter 20-21



