TRENDZOOM Colour AW 20-21

Colours for autumn-winter work through the still-warm transition of early autumn straight into the party season and through the cold winter months leading up to spring. This is a first look at the 40 colours which will dominate throughout this varied season.

The key6 colours are the standout colours which will define the autumn/winter 20-21 season.

In colour hues the palette is arranged into colour groups, which includes an additional achromatic range; colour themes reveal shades which are defined by our three new trends of the season:

FLEX – taps into the collective effort towards sustainability through nature-based shades

FLUID TECH – connecting to the digital world using the energetic vibes of intense colour

CITIZEN – mid to dark tones convey a strong sense of equality, community and balance

Coming soon – CONCEPT autumn/winter 20-21 & FASHION autumn/winter 20-21



