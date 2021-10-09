trendPX STREET LFW SS22 Women/Men/Youth Accessories

The fashion-week trendPX galleries are back! This selection of images gets deep into the accessories scene and reveals the important women’s and men’s products. It gets up close to shapes, materials, colours and detailing. Styling is also key to the look: how a bag is carried, how necklaces are stacked and what socks are being worn with the latest footwear.

This streetstyle gallery offers a unique perspective on trends. Over 270 images arranged into an inspiring flow of product to get a clear understanding of the emerging accessories scene. This makes trends quick to identify and react to. Download individual images or whole categories.

BAGS – high-impact shapes with unique and irregular aspects

FOOTWEAR – easy to wear styles with strong graphic silhouettes

HEADWEAR – familiar items given a design twist or new fabrication

JEWELLERY – bold chains, vintage pearls and contemporary classics