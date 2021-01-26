TRENDZOOM Concept SS 22

The world has been shaken by forces beyond our control. This has left us humbled but also resilient and determined. We have witnessed the fields of science and technology motivated to achieve incredible things. This kind of determination will activate a creative streak across the design industries that will fuel innovation and push towards a circular economy.

The report looks at the driving influences from the creative sector, science and technology and the cultural and social shifts that could impact fashion brands. The new season will be unlike any other RISE, COEXIST and VISION are the three themes that we explore to guide us forward. Get more than inspiration – get involved in the real changes happening in fashion.

Coming soon – FASHION SS22



