TRENDZOOM Colour Forecast A/W 2019/2020

Pushing boundaries and crossing lines, colour for autumn/winter 19-20 involves taking risks. There is a growing need to harness a new positivity and to do this with confidence and intelligence. This indispensable report unveils the full range of colours for the new season, complete with a selection of core tones and key fashion highlights. It also introduces the three core trends, which have their own colour story:

SPECTRUM embraces diversity through a broad and varied range of colours and hues creating an intense palette with a retro edge. OPEN is a social trend full of upbeat and outgoing elements, colours encourage freestyle play and experimentation. HIGHER strikes a creative balance between the natural and manmade environments that surround us and taps into this raw energy.

