TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2019 Men/Youth Accessories

Published 11/05/2018 - 43 pages 23516-23558 in Accessories, Catwalk, Details, Forecast, Men, Youth

Statement-making, quality products are a celebration, not only of men’s individuality, but also a reaction against low-quality or unethical mass production. These accessories are strategically worn to create a strong impact while being easy to combine with a variety of looks.

This design-led issue combines analysis, original sketches and inspiring direction for men’s accessories. Original, highly detailed design flats are fully downloadable and ready to influence your new collections.

