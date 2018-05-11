TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2019 Men/Youth Accessories

Statement-making, quality products are a celebration, not only of men’s individuality, but also a reaction against low-quality or unethical mass production. These accessories are strategically worn to create a strong impact while being easy to combine with a variety of looks.

This design-led issue combines analysis, original sketches and inspiring direction for men’s accessories. Original, highly detailed design flats are fully downloadable and ready to influence your new collections.

Coming Soon: COLOUR FORECAST AW 19/20 This indispensable report unveils the full range of colours for A/W 2019-2020, complete with a range of core tones and key fashion shades. It introduces the three trends for the season, which will develop into the main TREND FORECAST.



