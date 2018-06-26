trendPX STREET London Fashion Week Mens SS19 Apparel

New in the trendPX Gallery – over 600 MEN’S APPAREL images. Dive into the latest fashion-insider looks from London Fashion Week Men’s and tune into the vibe that makes London’s street scene unique. The unique trendPX format is design-edited to flow through concepts and ideas, providing clear direction and time-efficient viewing. This gallery provides a top resource for high-res royalty-free images – it’s full of actionable trends and instant inspiration!





CASUAL men – defining the current mood for relaxed styles and easy layers; utility details push the look into workwear and leather pieces add a grungy edge

DENIM men – prints, contrast panels or woven patterns freshen up the denim story; focus on patches, inside out details and subtle changes to the silhouette

JERSEY/KNIT men – graphics reference retro technology, fake news/ parody slogans and branding; technical aspects filter through into knitwear

OUTERWEAR men – the current wave of statement styles puts the emphasis on coated or technical fabrics, graphics, patterns, colour effects and clean finishes

SOFT men – a general softening illustrated in shirts with pyjama-like construction, separates in silky fabrics, easy styles and technicolour prints

SPORTS men – elevated styles combine with formalwear, sports-driven pieces mix with utility casuals and full-on sportswear features football references or retro branding

TAILORING men – suit silhouettes sharpen up and slim down, alternatives are generously proportioned with a double-breasted jacket and easy trousers