trendPX STREET London Fashion Week Women AW18 Accessories

trendPX women’s ACCESSORY photos are now available – over 800 streetstyle images arranged into product type. This unique street coverage is carefully edited to flow through concepts and ideas, providing clear direction for your accessory designs – full of actionable trends and instant inspiration!





Jewellery – earrings are shaking up the jewellery sector in bold contemporary designs, while decorative styles look back for inspiration

Bags – designs balance function and form in styles which work with the body, or stand alone as statement pieces

Footwear – contemporary styles with strong, well-defined lines use alternative materials to create new styling concepts

Headwear – caps and berets are an evolving part of the headwear scene, which includes new decorative hair clips and headbands

Eyewear – angular shapes dominate the landscape, from super skinny cat-eye flicks to retro-inspired wireframed squares

Details – a melting pot of key details: scarves, hoods, prints, crafts, graphics, belts and decorative aspects