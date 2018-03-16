trendPX STREET London Fashion Week AW18 Men’s Accessories & Apparel

trendPX men’s ACCESSORY & APPAREL photos are now available – over 500 streetstyle images arranged by product type. This unique street coverage is carefully edited to flow through concepts and ideas, providing clear direction for accessories and apparel markets – full of actionable trends and instant inspiration!





Apparel – juxtaposed layering adds a fresh new look to styling for menswear and keeps the conversation casual and relevant

Bags – the crossbody bumbag and related styles dominate the scene offering a practical alternative to pockets and larger bags

Details – a selection of graphics, branding and the latest gateway products and hot items currently styling streetwear

Eyewear – men’s styles riff on retro shapes: bold bug-eye designs, metal-frame aviators, chunky wayfarers and sporty wraps popular in the ‘80s and ‘90s

Footwear – smart footwear takes its cue from cowboy and oxford styles while trainer designs offer chunky soled retro looks, hi-top boots or sock-tech versions

Headwear – larger-scale hats are defining the current look with a variety of oversized caps, trilby types, berets and high-crown felt styles

Jewellery – tailoring is finished with vintage-style brooches, while casual separates are styled with jewellery and belts featuring keys, locks and ring details