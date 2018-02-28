trendPX STREET London Fashion Week Women AW18 Apparel

trendPX women’s apparel photos are now available – over 600 streetstyle images arranged into product type. This unique street coverage is carefully edited with a flow of ideas to provide clear direction for your area of womenswear – it’s full of inspiration!





Casual Outerwear – cocooning styles and inflated shapes in a variety of textures and graphic patterns

Dresses & Separates – delicately cut dresses in fluid layers and soft separates in lightweight fabrics

Jersey & Knitwear – jersey styles sever their sportswear connections and statement knits push forward

Tailored Outerwear – reworked classics with fresh ideas for fabrics, coatings, patterns and detailing

Tailored Separates – creativity runs through tailoring with sharp, angular lines and new proportions

Urban & Denim – street-connected styles with utility/worker roots, elevated with clever styling

