trendPX STREET London Fashion Week SS19 Women’s Accessories

Tap into the inspiration of the London Fashion Week street scene with over 580 women’s accessories. This unique coverage is curated into a flow of ideas to inspire and inform your future: bag, eyewear, footwear, headwear and jewellery designs. From practical to decorative, the devil is in the detail.

Please Login to view this content. (Not a member? Subscribe!)

BAGS women – practical belted styles merge into outfits, while handheld designs stir up the scene with bold graphics or decorative accents

EYEWEAR women – dominant styles are circular with a clean or decorative finish but the emerging trend is for sports wrap styles

FOOTWEAR women – the cowboy trend has opened up a wider conversation for ankle boots with distinctive metal hardware or decorative heel designs

HEADWEAR women – the current streetstyle staples are reworked with updated materials, new detailing or oversized proportions

JEWELLERY women – pearls, shells and gold/silver with irregular or organic finishes are part of the nature-inspired jewellery trend