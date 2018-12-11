trendPX STREET London Fashion Week SS19 Men’s Apparel

This popular resource provides over 300 menswear looks arranged into product type. Our coverage of London Fashion Week is carefully edited down to the most fashion-forward ideas and provides an authentic view of directional trends. Casualwear gets creative with statement shirts and deconstructed workwear and tailoring is polarised with oversized or skinny proportions for jackets and extra long or crop lengths for trousers.

CASUAL men – statement shirts, clever utility detailing and unexpected colour combinations tap into a wave of creativity for casualwear

DENIM STREET men – workwear detailing, bold denim shapes and biker inspired styles capture the essence of men’s streetwear looks

SPORTS CASUAL men – sportswear styles integrate into the majority of looks, graphics are bold or have a subtle retro vibe and knitwear gets creative

TAILORING men – freshest looks are polarised with oversized or skinny proportions for jackets and extra long or crop lengths for trousers