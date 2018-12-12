TRENDZOOM Design Forecast A/W 2019/2020 Women/Youth Accessories

In the JEWELLERY sector single statements are creating dynamic points of focus. BAG styles merge with clothing, worn across or around the body. FOOTWEAR designs push forward with new heel shapes, fat layered soles and patterned hosiery. Unstructured clothing, utilises the power of BELTS and ties to control excess volume and add detail. In HEADWEAR structures are relaxed, soft and easy, while SCARVES dominate many looks as the top styling accessory. EYEWEAR designs are new and contemporary, with roots in classic retro styles.

Original, highly detailed design flats are fully downloadable and ready to influence your new collections. Don’t miss this insight into women/youth accessories – full of new design ideas and concepts.



