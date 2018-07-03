trendPX STREET LFWM SS19 Women’s Apparel

Individuality inspires the London street scene and the new trendPX image gallery reports on the underlying trends that tie each look together. This latest addition adds over 350 selected womenswear looks, which are design-edited into products and styles. The unique trendPX format provides clear direction and time-efficient viewing, providing you with a top resource for high-res royalty-free images – full of actionable trends and instant inspiration!





CASUAL women – eclectic streetwear incorporates elements of vintage, DIY details and urban workwear

DENIM women – pre-existing ideas of denim are shattered with fresh styling, bold shapes and new finishes

DRESS women – creative design ideas and fresh fabrications fuel the latest looks for covered-up dresses

JERSEY/KNIT women – sportswear styling is reinvented and merges seamlessly into both elevated and grounded looks

SOFT SEPARATES women – clever use of proportion, unique styling and statement detailing revives this sector

TAILORING women – smart jackets are a gateway into tailoring that updates styling and adds a contemporary edge