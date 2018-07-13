trendPX STREET London Fashion Week Mens SS19 Accessories

Accessories are a vital part of the London streets scene adding bold individual statements or subtle finishing touches to menswear styling. The trendPX image gallery reports on the underlying trends that tie each of these looks together. This latest addition adds over 500 selected men’s accessory looks, which are design-edited into products and styles. The unique trendPX format provides clear direction and time-efficient viewing, providing you with a top resource for high-res royalty-free images – full of actionable trends and instant inspiration!

BAGS men – a crucial component in menswear styling, bags add dynamic statements and energy to looks

DETAIL men – the individual touches that add unique aspects tap into heritage and street subcultures

EYEWEAR men – the overarching trend is towards oversized frames with influences from retro street/music culture

FOOTWEAR men – hi-vis trainers dominate the scene but formal, chunky boots and soft slip-ons provide an alternative

HEADWEAR men – this key men’s accessory adds to the movement towards individuality and unique DIY styling

JEWELLERY men – from bold Hip-Hop proportions to small subtle statements each piece is perfectly considered