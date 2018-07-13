trendPX STREET LFWM SS19 Women’s Accessories

Accessories add a dynamic element to street looks with statement pieces and bold proportions and colours. DIY styling adds a fresh authenticity with lots of appeal, celebrating the individuality and uniqueness of the London street scene.

This latest addition to the trendPX image gallery reveals over 280 selected women’s accessory looks, which are design-edited into products and styles – revealing the underlying trends that tie each look together. The unique trendPX format provides clear direction and time-efficient viewing, providing you with a top resource for high-res royalty-free images – full of actionable trends and instant inspiration!



BAGS women – individuality shines through in playful, crafted and bold designs which integrate and elevate looks

DETAIL women – unique details create new areas of focus revealing an original do-it-yourself look to styling

EYEWEAR women – eyewear makes an empowering statement in bold proportions and well-defined shapes

FOOTWEAR women – eclectic designs dip into elements of heritage and craft while retaining a sense of practical authenticity

HEADWEAR women – customised looks are key for hats and headscarves, and put an individual spin on styling

JEWELLERY women – inspired by Hip-Hop and street-evolved trends, jewellery makes a bold statement