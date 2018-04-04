TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2019 Women/Youth Accessories

A crafted approach is key to authentic design, and ACCESSORIES for SS19 are punctuated with handworked details and tactile materials. The youth market is in a playful mood, full of unexpected designs and quirky touches. Designs continue to be influenced by the ‘90s but push forward with fresh concepts.

This report features inspiration for: bags, jewellery, footwear, belts, headwear, eyewear and more. DESIGN FORECASTS provide original, highly detailed flat sketches. These downloadable designs are balanced with selected images to inspire variations on the theme. Don’t miss this focused insight into women/youth accessories, full of fresh design ideas and clever detailing – plus analysis that highlights the new focal points, the latest fabrics, trims and construction details.

Coming Soon: DESIGN forecast MEN/youth ACCESSORIES & MEN/youth APPAREL These design-led reports feature original design flats, which define the key pieces and concepts for the season – providing an essential route to future business.



