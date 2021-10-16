trendPX STREET LFW SS22 Men Apparel

The street scene delivers a grounded view of men’s apparel trends. Mono-colour dressing and statement pieces deliver a strong impact while frayed denim and mismatched styling offers a more relaxed look. Graphics take centre stage in knitwear and also spill across jerseywear in the casual-sports section. Suits are classic and understated with black ranked as the leading colour, exceptions to this are bold-colour jackets and patterned retro styled tailoring.

Please Login to view this content. (Not a member? Subscribe!)

CASUAL denim – loose-fit shapes and creative patterns

CASUAL sport – unique jersey styles and casual jackets

KNITWEAR – statement graphics and classic shapes

OUTERWEAR – easy trench, overcoats and casual streetwear

SEPARATES – shirts, trousers and layering

TAILORING – smart jackets, trousers and suits