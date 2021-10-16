trendPX STREET LFW SS22 Women Apparel

The street scene offers an important insight into what women are wearing and how these looks are being put together. In tailoring the oversized proportions are key with lots of exaggerated shapes being balanced against regular fits. Prints are introduced across a lot of denim, outerwear and the casual-sports section, where patterned mesh is an important trend. Dresses confidently occupy space with added volume, or skim the body with cutout details.

CASUAL denim – high-waist jeans and unique prints

CASUAL sport – printed mesh and sports-inflected styles

DRESSES – high-impact volume or clingy cutouts

KNITWEAR – new tanks, crops and crafted texture

OUTERWEAR – long statement styles carry the look

SEPARATES – soft ties, wraps and oversized layers

TAILORING – exaggerated proportions steal the scene