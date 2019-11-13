trendPX STREET LFW SS20 Women/Youth Apparel

Fashion is under scrutiny and as if in response, designers, stylists and consumers are amping up levels of creativity. This has released a flood of creativity on the street. Consumers are customising styles – cropping and restyling their favourite pieces, stylists combine new with old in a hi-low clash, and designers create clever hybrids or adaptable details to extend the use of garments.

This popular streetstyle resource provides an overview of trends unmatched by any other service. Photo galleries are expertly curated by industry professionals. Each product category flows through styles, making new developments and trends easy to identify. Download individual images or whole galleries to use for research and product development.

CASUAL sport – these easy looks are rooted in sportswear but elevated with luxury fabrics or punky details

CASUAL street – everyday denim and casual utility styles form the core of streetwear

DRESSES – a push towards extremes, super-inflated shapes, bold colour and surprise cutouts

KNITWEAR – classic styles are redesigned with contemporary lines, new textures and sharp patterns

PARTY shiny – mirrors, leather and shimmer add a futuristic edge to subversive shapes

SMART outerwear – statement styles, reinvented classics and conceptual dress-coat hybrids

SMART tailoring – structure works with the body emphasising technical cuts and skilled craftsmanship

SOFT separates – a seamless shift into sophisticated volume with inflated tops, long-length skirts and loose trousers