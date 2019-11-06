trendPX STREET LFW SS20 Women/Men/Youth Accessories

Immerse yourself in streetstyle, with over 680 images capturing the latest in women’s and men’s accessories for SS20. Surprising proportions disrupt the balance and alter perspective. New designs add creative details, a subversive edge – even a touch of humour. Unique shapes add personality and individuality, while design classics and luxury items are used to elevate casual clothing.

This popular streetstyle resource provides an overview of trends unmatched by any other service. Photo galleries are expertly curated by industry professionals. Each product category flows through styles, making new developments and trends easy to identify. Download individual images or whole galleries to use for research and product development.

Please Login to view this content. (Not a member? Subscribe!)

BAGS – disruptions to scale, volume and shape are shaking up the bag scene

EYEWEAR – statement metal temples, bold solid frames and sunny colour tints

FOOTWEAR – squared retro shapes, cowboy boots and standout soles for active styles

HEADWEAR – new bucket designs, decorative hair pins and scarf ties

JEWELLERY – everything from single statement pieces to complex collections

MISC – a short edit of belts and miscellaneous details