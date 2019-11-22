trendPX STREET LFW SS20 Men/Youth Apparel

One of the overarching style trends is for single-item looks. These consist of a single statement piece, throwing shade on the rest of the outfit and creating a strong focal point – think statement shirts, outerwear and knitwear. Other big ideas to emerge are top-to-toe looks – another purposeful and confident direction. Sportswear is still part of the scene but the impact is softened and merges into other looks. Core casualwear and tailored styles turn to minimal, clean lines in less-heavy shades of stone, concrete, off-white, tan and beige.

Work with over 250 images focused on London’s emerging menswear scene and get a clear direction for each product category. This popular streetstyle resource provides an overview of trends unmatched by any other service. Photo galleries are expertly curated by industry professionals. Each product category flows through styles, making new developments and trends easy to identify. Download individual images or whole galleries to use for research and product development.

COTTON denim – shirts become this season’s statement pieces, jackets are minimal and jeans are generally low key

OUTER leather – coats follow classic lines with subtle diversions to scale or detailing, while leather takes a retro route

SOFTS knits – emerging via the pyjama trend, these unstructured styles offer both vintage and contemporary looks

SPORTS – styles buzz with personality, details give off a diy vibe with unique aspects and bold graphics

TAILORING – these structured styles still retain some softened aspects in supple materials or minimal design lines