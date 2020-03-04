trendPX STREET LFW AW20 Women/Youth Apparel

Unique styling is one of the biggest inspirations this season, and looks that stand out most are those with an individual edge. Sometimes it’s as simple as an unexpected print or colour but it’s the maximal looks that are the most directional.

In addition to these maximal looks are bold statement pieces with exaggerated proportions or those with misplaced details, unexpected openings or additional panels. Suits are softened with full wide-leg trousers, a jogger-style cuffed pant or a pair of shorts. Full sportswear looks are out, but some individual pieces added to more formal outfits add an authentic vibe. Leather and leather-look fabrics have exploded onto the scene, not just for biker jackets, but reptile-pattern coats, trousers, skirts, shorts and even softly structured suits.

CASUAL sport – styling looks with statement sportswear pieces

DENIM utility – oversize shapes with custom details and ‘80s styles

DRESSES – added volume with pleats, frills, feathers and gathers

KNITWEAR – bold statement styles and everyday essentials

LEATHER – soft tailoring, classic streetwear and furry outerwear

OUTERWEAR – smart styles with exceptional detailing

SMART tailoring – new wider silhouettes, shorts suits and colour mixes

SOFT separates – unstructured jackets, soft blouses and clever styling

