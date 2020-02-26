trendPX STREET LFW AW20 Women/Men/Youth Accessories

This gender mix reveals how streetstyle fashion is breaking down barriers with more inclusive ways to style accessories. Over 620 images capture the direction of street trends for autumn/winter 2020. A combination of bold statement pieces, full of personality and more nuanced styles with a softer impact. Personalised styling is key, for example, eyewear with chunky chains or jewellery/watches worn over cuffs or gloves.

This streetstyle gallery offers a unique perspective on trends. Each of the categories is expertly edited and arranged to flow through product. This makes trends quick to identify and react to. Download individual images or whole categories.

BAGS – impactful styles with minimal lines and a strong identity

EYEWEAR – bold colour frames, sport visors and familiar wireframes

FOOTWEAR – cowboy lines, tractor-soles boots and squared edges

HEADWEAR – patterned headscarves, furry buckets and decorative details

JEWELLERY – spotlight on pearls and bold gold statements

MISC – short edit of belts, gloves, masks and miscellaneous details