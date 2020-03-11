trendPX STREET LFW AW20 Men/Youth Apparel

Menswear is split between styles that follow a fitted retro/classic line, or contemporary shapes full of volume. Styling moves forward with mixed layering – combining sportswear with tailoring and leather or denim. These casual mixes effectively soften the harder lines of tailoring and refresh sporty styles. Detailing is key throughout, but it’s the unexpected design flourishes that’s pushing this season’s menswear forward.
CASUAL street – mixes up textures, colours and proportions
DENIM utility – interest lies in styling, fresh colours and patterns
KNITWEAR – retro layers or strong contemporary shapes
LEATHER fur – streetwear staples and new trouser styles
OUTERWEAR – contemporary lines and unexpected details
SPORT casual – elevated styling and full-on sportswear looks
TAILORING softs – variations of classic tailoring and softer structures