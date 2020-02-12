TRENDZOOM Concept SS 21

As we move into 2021 the CONCEPTS that we set out in AW20 have become clearer – and the call for sustainability becomes more urgent. Each of the three themes approaches this future space from a different angle: Source encourages an exploration into ways to minimise the environmental impact of production, Reset looks at technology and how advances are shaping product design, Voice considers ways designers can connect with social, environmental and political issues – fearlessly.

SOURCE – conscious creativity & mindful consumption

Source dives into the origins of materials, looks at alternative methods and considers a slower approach to the creative process.

RESET – human wellbeing & super technology

Reset explores our place in this digital era, how super technology serves us and the importance of comfort within the home space.

VOICE – authentic voices & community connection

Voice celebrates the creatives who shake up the system, stand up for communities and bring awareness to social injustices or eco-causes.

