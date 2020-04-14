TRENDZOOM Fashion SS 21

This reactive report explores the fashion trends we set out for SS21 in the light of this current world crisis. The three trends cover Women, Men and Youth sectors for apparel and accessories. In a new move, we’ve combined the youth section for each trend into a genderless melting pot of ideas.

– Taps into a shift in the collective consciousness. New values emerge that connect us with nature and simpler pleasures. Brands will shake off the stigma of being small to stay in control of their eco footprint.

RESET – As the home merges with the workplace. Clothing becomes part of that refuge, a place for comfort and familiarity. Reset appeals to minimalists who call on brands to produce lean, easy to read collections.

VOICE – The political landscape and global unrest is driving narratives and pushing for change in the fashion industry. Individuals will seek out brands who are open and vocal about the sustainable measures they have in place.



