Some accessories stand alone as a singular statement, others work in coordinated or mismatched groups, but it’s this unique relationship, either working against or with a complete look, that really grabs the imagination. In this latest trendPX gallery we reveal 580 of the most fashion-forward styles.

The following categories flow through the new concepts and ideas to emerge from the LFW street scene. Get ready to be inspired.

BAGS women soft & squishy or structured & smart women’s bags are making a bold statement

EYEWEAR women designs are in a retro mood with ‘90s-inflected curves and ‘80s-inspired angles

FOOTWEAR women disrupted silhouettes, colour blocking, patterns and decorative hardware are shaking up the scene

HEADWEAR women hats get bolder as a new wave of decorative bands, hair accessories and scarves move in

JEWELLERY women clusters of coordinated earrings, stacked necklaces or bold ring collections – more is more

SCARVES mix scarves are adding a burst of print to women’s looks, while men are opting for a crafted approach in chunkier knits and quilted styles